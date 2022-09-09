NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Rotary Clubs across America do so much for their communities, with money going into their cities and towns in various ways.

The Rotary does a lot of work internationally and globally, helping third-world countries, Rotarian Anita Anderson said.

Anderson, who has been a Rotarian for 15 years, explained that in North Haven, the club raises money and gives out college scholarships. They also donate money to various things like the Eli Whitney Museum and Nature TV.

Even Rotarians from different states or countries, who are traveling on vacation or business, are open to other Rotary meetings.

“It’s just really nice to learn the different way everyone runs their meeting, which is all still the same, about fellowship,” Anderson said.

This is the Rotary’s 20-year anniversary. Anderson said they’re holding a fundraiser a wine tasting competition where local winemakers bring their wine to taste, with several types of judging. Following the event, they’ll donate as much money as possible into charities.

To find out more about Rotary and that fundraiser in North Haven, visit their website.

