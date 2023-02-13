NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The man accused of assaulting a custodian at Wintergreen Elementary School in Hamden is now in the custody of the New York Police Department.

The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. on Jan. 31. Police said that when the custodian got to the school, he found an unknown man, who had entered the school illegally.

When the custodian asked the man to leave, police said the suspect assaulted him and stole his wallet and keys. The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Jordan Richards, allegedly took off with the victim’s car. The custodian was taken to the hospital for facial injuries, police said.

The New York City Police Department notified the Hamden Police Department on Feb. 12 that they took Richards into custody on an arrest warrant obtained on Feb. 4, stemming from the assault at the school.

Richards is being charged as a fugitive from justice by the New York Police Department, and the extradition process is underway.

Once Richards returns to Connecticut, Hamden police said he would be charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second and third-degree larceny, interfering with an emergency call, and illegally using a payment card. His bond will be set at $750,000.

Hamden police said Richards evaded several law enforcement agencies in pursuits between Hamden and New York over the last week.