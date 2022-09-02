Conn. (WTNH) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Odyssey Greek Festival in Orange is back in full force.

The four-day event features all things Greek, including mouth-watering cuisine, live music, dancing, and a bustling marketplace. It’s all set on the grounds of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church.

Organizers had to pivot since the start of COVID, holding the festival as a drive-thru. They’re thrilled to have it back this year in all of its glory.

“It’s great to be back, beautiful, we’re very happy,” Chairmen of the festival Helen and Mike Wachter said. “I think the community is happy to be back.”

The pair noted all of the food is homemade, including pastries, moussaka, pastitsio.

“It’s a labor of love from a lot of people,” the Wachters said.

This weekend marks 40 years of the festival, and the tradition is rain or shine.