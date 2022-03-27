WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A normal drive to a birthday celebration quickly turned into a helpful rescue, all thanks to an off-duty Greenwich firefighter.

According to Waterbury Mayor O’Leary, Howley was heading to a birthday party in Waterbury Saturday afternoon when he noticed a developing apartment complex fire on Meriden Road.

He sprung into action, ready to assist in the evacuation.

Howley noticed a father and daughter on the second floor attempting to flee the flames. According to Mayor O’Leary’s Facebook post, which thanks Howley for his heroic actions, the father was able to lower his daughter into Howley’s arms shortly before Waterbury firefighters arrived.

According to Waterbury Fire Department, two adults were removed from the scene once officials arrived.

There is no information if anyone was injured, but one thing is for sure: though it was not Howley’s birthday, he, too, should be celebrated.