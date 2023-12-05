WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. Discretion is advised.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released its preliminary report and body camera footage Tuesday of last week’s officer-involved shooting in West Haven.

According to the report, police responded to a report of a domestic complaint around 1:55 a.m. Friday to an apartment on Terrace Avenue. They spoke with a woman who said 33-year-old Jovan Washington attempted to strangle her and would not let her leave the apartment.

Officers then went into the bedroom to speak with Washington, and Officer Cody Bacon told Washington that he was being arrested and asked him to put on a pair of pants.

As Washington got up from the bed and went to his closet, he quickly turned around and reached under the mattress for a gun, according to the report. A struggle ensued, which resulted in Washinton firing one shot, striking Bacon in the leg, police said.

The report said Triscritti then fired multiple shots, striking Washington.

Washington was pronounced dead at a hospital. Bacon was also taken to a hospital. He was released on Saturday.

The Office of Inspector General, the Milford State Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating.

Stay with News 8 for updates.