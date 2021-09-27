Office of the Chief Medical Examiner releases the cause of death for New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has released the cause and manner of death for New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

Torres Jr. died while battling a house fire on Valley Street in New Haven in May. He and fellow firefighters rescued people trapped inside the house.

Torres Jr. was not able to make it out of the house.

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Torres Jr. died from asphyxia due to lack of breathing gas and the manner was an accident.

Another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, was severely injured in the fire. He is continuing to recover from his injuries.

On September 26, firefighters in Connecticut gathered to hold the 19th Annual Connecticut State Firefighters Memorial Service. This year, Torres Jr.’s name was placed on the memorial.

As of Monday, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.