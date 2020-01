WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police and CT State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

CSP Command Staff and PIO are enroute to West Haven for an officer involved shooting. More updates to follow. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 15, 2020

The shooting happened near Interstate 95 North at Exit 43 (Campbell Avenue) before 5:30.

The off-ramp is closed during this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or which department is involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.