MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police say the Office of the Inspector General has ruled that an officer-involved shooting that occurred in February 2021 was justified under Connecticut law.

Police say on Feb. 12 around 8:50 a.m., Meriden police were assisting West Hartford police serve a warrant on Berlin Turnpike to then-24-year-old Kenneth Strothers who was wanted for multiple armed robberies.

During the incident, Strothers fled from police and was armed with a gun. While Strothers was trying to steal a nearby vehicle, he came in contact with Detective Sergeant Simonson.

Strothers then threatened to shoot Det. Sgt. Simonson which resulted in Simonson discharging his gun and hitting Strothers in the abdomen. Strothers was treated for his injuries and has been incarcerated since the incident occurred.

Kenneth Strothers (Photo Courtesy: Meriden Police Department)

On Aug. 9, Strothers was transported to the Judicial District of New Haven and was charged and arraigned on first-degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and interfering with an officer.

Bond was set for Strothers at $500,000.