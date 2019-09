NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A swearing in ceremony will take place for police New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes on Monday.

Reyes had served as Interim Chief of Police since March. In June, Mayor Toni Harp appointed him to the position full-time. The New Haven Board of Alders unanimously approved the appointment.

The ceremony takes place at New Haven City Hall at 3 p.m. Monday.