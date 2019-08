(WTNH) — New Haven police are responding to the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue where an officer has been shot Monday evening.

State police, their canines and other police and fire departments are responding.

The officer’s condition is not known at this time; they were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

News 8 has reached out to the mayor’s officer for comment, but have not yet heard back.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.