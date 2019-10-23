Officers and first-responders from across the state honored for outstanding service

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Acts of heroism happen every day in Connecticut. On Wednesday, some of those heroes were honored in a ceremony at the State Police Academy in Meriden.

“There are a lot of people who did a lot of good things and they deserve to be recognized,” said Patrick Doherty, a Sandy Hook firefighter who was among those credited in saving a man after a motorcycle accident earlier this year.

Officers and first responders from all over the state were recognized for outstanding lifesaving efforts and doing whatever it takes to keep their communities safe.

Proud families looked on as their loved ones were honored.

Sgt. Brian Santa was honored for helping save an Ellington public works employee who suffered a nearly-fatal neck laceration.

“It was a chaotic scene, a severe injury,” said Santa. “For us, we relied on what we learned in the State Police Academy. “

Civilian heroes were recognized too, like Victoria Zimmitti who won Dispatcher of the Year.

“It’s an honoring experience, it’s not something I expected or thought I would get,” said Zimmitti.

But for the honorees, it’s just part of the service they’ve pledged to do.

“It means a lot. To me it’s part of my job, but it was nice to be recognized, ” said Santa. “Most importantly, the recognition I got from his family was the most meaningful to me.”