NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire that erupted at a multi-family home on Bishop Street displaced at least 12-15 people, according to New Haven Fire Department officials.

Officials said the fire was contained to the basement but there was smoke damage throughout the home. One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said there appeared to be 12-15 people displaced by the fire but crews are working to confirm the totals.

Fire investigators and officials with the Livable City Initiative remain at the scene.

