Officials: Chapel Street Bridge in New Haven closed due to malfunction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Chapel Street Bridge between East Street and James Street is closed until further notice after being stuck in the open position, according to city officials.

The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time. Officials say the New Haven Engineering Department and a contractor are scheduled to inspect and diagnose the issue.

“We’ve made the necessary adjustments to our deployment, including moving some assets to the other side of the river, in order to ensure response times are not negatively impacted,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

The bridge is expected to be offline for the remainder of the weekend and possibly longer depending on the problem.

“We’re taking steps to ensure city services are not interrupted while the bridge remains off-line,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I’m confident in our city Engineering Department and hopeful that we will be able to restore bridge operability as soon as is technically possible.”