Officials: Chapel Street Bridge in New Haven closed due to malfunction

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:
Chapel Street Bridge_420549

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Chapel Street Bridge between East Street and James Street is closed until further notice after being stuck in the open position, according to city officials.

The cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time. Officials say the New Haven Engineering Department and a contractor are scheduled to inspect and diagnose the issue.

“We’ve made the necessary adjustments to our deployment, including moving some assets to the other side of the river, in order to ensure response times are not negatively impacted,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

The bridge is expected to be offline for the remainder of the weekend and possibly longer depending on the problem.

“We’re taking steps to ensure city services are not interrupted while the bridge remains off-line,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I’m confident in our city Engineering Department and hopeful that we will be able to restore bridge operability as soon as is technically possible.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Royal Family of Afghanistan descendant from Milford working to help people get out of Kabul

News /

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Kimberly Avenue

News /

University of New Haven professor explains attack in Afghanistan

News /

Cell phones could protect Waterbury college students from COVID on campus

News /

State to provide funding to reconstruct seawall at Garvan Point Beach in Madison

News /

Health Headlines: 8 deaths of COVID-19 vaccinated CT residents, protecting kids at school while they wait for vaccines to be approved

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss