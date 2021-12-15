Officials encourage travelers to take bus from downtown New Haven to Tweed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you catching a flight from Tweed-New Haven Airport? For $1.75, you can take a CTtransit bus from downtown New Haven and get to the airport in about 20 minutes.

It’s an option city and transportation officials encourage people to take advantage of.

“Right now, it is an on-demand service, but what we’re trying to do is get to the place where there’s enough demand for it, so we’ll need this to be a full-time stop,” Sean Scanlon, the airport’s executive director said.

By taking public transportation, they’re hoping it will alleviate traffic around the airport, benefit the environment, and make travel more accessible to everyone.

“That financial accessibility is inspiring because a lot of people can do things that previously they might not have been able to do,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said.

This push comes as Avelo Airlines goes from three flights daily to five, starting Thursday. But there are concerns from residents who live nearby,

“Bus service is fine. That’s great, but to be touting the environmental benefit of that is really minuscule compared to the impacts we’re experiencing here in this neighborhood from the airport,” Lisa Bassani said.

These are concerns officials told News 8 they take seriously and work to address. When it comes to speeding and congestion, Elicker said they’re putting measures in place, including speeding bumps, to make the area safer for everyone.

In addition to the stop downtown, you can take the bus to the airport from State Street Station, and officials said they’re hoping to add service from Union Station.