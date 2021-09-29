Officials from East Catholic, Montville High Schools meet following allegations of racially-based taunts at football game

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Representatives from East Catholic and Montville High Schools met at the CIAC offices Wednesday regarding allegations of racially-based taunts at a football game between the two schools.

East Catholic High School President Sean Brennan released a statement to the school community Tuesday, saying there were allegations of “unkind words and actions” from its fans, players, coaches and administrators at the Sept. 24 game, which was hosted by East Catholic.

He said they are currently investigating what happened at the game, including a review of video evidence, and said they are working with the CIAC as well.

“As of now, we have not found any evidence of racially-based taunts occurring – that said, at least one young person from Montville clearly had a negative experience at this game and for that we are sorry. We can and will do better,” Brennan said.

The CIAC said Wednesday a joint statement from the two schools will be released in the coming days.

Student leaders from both schools will attend a meeting and Class Act Council leadership training at CIAC offices. The training is designed to empower students to take ownership of issues related to sportsmanship within the athletics department.