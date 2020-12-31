Officials help donate 1,000 N-95 masks to Fair Haven Community Health Care staff

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fair Haven Community Health Care in New Haven will now be more equipped to stay safe from COVID.

State Senate President Martin Looney helped donate 1,000 N-95 masks to front line workers on Thursday. Staff use N-95 masks specifically in high-risk areas and when they are giving COVID tests.
Those workers say they are incredibly grateful.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have always been struggling a bit to meet all of our PPE needs,” Dr. Suzanne Ligard, CEO of Haven Community Healthcare.

The masks were made available by Bruce Morris, former deputy speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives. He now leads Communications for Connecticut Biotech.

