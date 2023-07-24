WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old who died in a car crash Friday was from Waterbury, officials announced on Monday.

Adrijana Mina was killed in the crash. A 15-year-old girl has been released from a hospital, and two juvenile boys remain in the hospital, according to officials. A 38-year-old in the other vehicle has been released from the hospital, and their passenger remains hospitalized.

Police said that there were four minors in a stolen SUV when it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street. Mina was ejected during the crash and died at a hospital.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Waterbury earlier that day.