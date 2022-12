One person is dead after a double shooting on Walnut Street in Waterbury on Dec. 26.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury.

Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and has since been released from the hospital.

Police believe that the shooter, who was in a passing vehicle, targeted the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.