HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 49-year-old man from Hamden was killed after a vehicle crash Saturday night, according to police.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of Shepard Avenue and Mix Avenue, according to officials. Only one vehicle was involved.

The driver, Jason Carter, died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Officer Christian Kaplan at (203) 230-4000 or by email at ckaplan@hamdenpd.com.