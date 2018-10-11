Officials identify man shot dead after stabbing 2 in New Haven

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTNH/ Brian Spyros)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven police have identified the man who was shot to death after he allegedly stabbed two people in the city on Tuesday night.

According to officials, around 10:00 p.m., 31-year-old Sirvon Strickland of New Haven walked up to a man on Sperry Street, said "Happy Halloween," and stabbed the victim.

The victim's cousin was waiting at his car nearby and rushed to the scene where he was also stabbed by Strickland.

The second stabbing victim was carrying a pistol and shot Strickland in the chest.

Strickland was killed by the gunfire, while the stabbing victims' wounds were non-life threatening.

Officials said the shooter had a valid pistol permit and that his firearm was lawfully registered to him. He was not charged.

The victims' names have not been released and the incident remains under investigation.