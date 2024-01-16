CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials rescued a horse that was stuck in a swamp during the freezing cold temperatures on Tuesday in Clinton, according to the Clinton Fire Department.

The Clinton Emergency Communications Center received a call about the trapped horse around 10 a.m.

The Durham Animal Rescue Team and a veterinarian who specializes in horses were requested to respond. After arriving on scene, members of the team were directed to a swamp north of a horse barn.

According to officials, the 5-year-old horse had become startled and broke through a wooden fence before running into the swamp.

The horse became trapped in three to four feet of muddy water about 200 feet from the shore.

Clinton firefighters donned cold water exposure suits and entered the swamp. They were able to lead the horse back toward the shore by using its bridle. The horse then collapsed from exhaustion 20 feet from shore.

Rescuers cleared a path from shore into the swamp by using sheets of plywood and rubber barn stall mats to create a bridge to transport the horse. The horse was slid onto the bridge and brought toward shore.

Eight fire crews remained in the water to manage the horse through the mud and weeds. By using soft slings and a rope system, the horse was slid a few feet at a time.

The DART team provided animal-specific tools to help with the removal, and with their assistance, the horse was able to get back onto its feet and escorted to the barn for medical treatment.



The Clinton Fire Department said 20 members of the department operated on scene for more than two hours.

Clinton fire officials thanked DART and the Clinton Police Department, and a local animal control officer for their swift response.