Officials respond to accusations blaming police pursuit for New Haven man's death

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 01:50 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 06:12 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven police are responding to accusations circulating online that they say are blaming a pursuit that never happened for the death of a New Haven man in July.

According to police, on July 21st, 28-year-old Tywan Samuels died in a single vehicle crash involving a dirt bike on Sherman Avenue. Officials say the bike was unregistered, uninsured and being illegally operated.

Authorities say that over the past few days, false accusations have spread across social media sites blaming Samuels' death on a police pursuit.

New Haven police say these accusations are false and that there was no pursuit leading up to the crash. Officers added that surveillance footage shows Samuels performing a wheelie, causing him to lose control and crash.

The department said it "understands the grief felt by Samuels' friends and family."

