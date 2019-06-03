New Haven

Officials seek alleged serial bank robber in New Haven

Posted: Jun 03, 2019

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The search is on for a serial bank robber in New Haven.

55-year-old Darryl Henry is wanted for at least four robberies in the Elm City over the last month, including one most recently on Saturday at the Webster Bank on Whalley Avenue.

Rewards are being offered for information about Henry. 

If you have a tip, give New Haven police a call. 

