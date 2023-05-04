MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Fire Department has put a warning out to residents about a recent scam after a man posing as an inspector with the city’s fire department demanded money from a homeowner for an “inspection” he performed — a scam that may have been underway for years.

Timothy Suden, the deputy fire marshal at the Milford Fire Department, said that in one case, the man said the following:

“I saw a crack in your chimney, I work for the fire department, I’m here to make sure it’s all code compliant. Here’s an invoice for $100. I’ll be back the next day to verify and do the repairs myself and you can pay me the rest.”

Suden said the Fire Marshal Division doesn’t have jurisdiction over single or two-family homes. Marshals also wouldn’t just show up to perform an inspection.

“So, we would not be going up to houses to do that,” he said.

An investigation is now underway to determine if this case is tied to similar incidents in Milford. One incident happened last year at the Connecticut Post Mall. The other happened in February at Frosty Twist in Milford.

“He asked to go in the back and check the fire extinguisher,” said Vitoria Baros, a Frosty Twist employee.

Baros said the scammer then asked employees to speak with the boss.

“She called him, from her phone, and then he goes in the back with the phone,” Baros said. “After a while, he came in the front and said for you to give me 400-something dollars. Then, she was like, ‘Okay, you just spoke to my boss.’ He gives her a paper something, and then he leaves.”

They later learned it was a scam.

If this happens to you, don’t give them money, call 9-1-1 immediately and give police as much information as you can.

“Try to remember the best you can what the person looked like, so we have as good of a shot at identifying them,” said PFC James Cox, of the Milford Police Department.

The Greenwich Police Department also said they it has two similar incidents dating back to 2021 that might be connected.