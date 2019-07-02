Ohio man connected to family’s murder found in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Branford Police found and arrested an Ohio man in connection to the murder of several family members in Branford Tuesday.

Police said Gurpreet Singh, 37, of West Chester, Ohio, is connected to the murder of four family members in Ohio in April 2019.

West Chester police informed Branford police Tuesday morning that Singh was in Branford, and police apprehended him in the parking lot of Walmart around 2:00 p.m.

Police say the victims were identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, 59, his wife Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his wife’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, 58. Shalinder Kaur was Gurpreet’s wife.

WDTN reports the four victims were shot a total of 18 times inside the residence.

Singh ended up being the one to make the call to 911, sobbing to dispatchers that he came home to find the bodies. Investigators now say the evidence shows Singh killed them.

He is being held by Branford police as a Fugitive from Justice and will be arranged on July 3.