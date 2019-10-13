Oktoberfest celebration at The Hops Company in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic Oktoberfest has come to a close in Germany, but the celebration is still ongoing here in Connecticut.

The Hops Company in Derby is holding its own Oktoberfest along with Von Trapp Brewing, complete with music, dancing, and 36 different types of beer on tap.

Alexia Morale of The Hops Company said, “We are the largest beer garden in Connecticut, so we do get a lot of people who come here for this. It’s really great.”

This is the 4th year that The Hops Company has done this. The actual Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany ended back on October 6th and attracts roughly 6 million people over the course of two weeks.