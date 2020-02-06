One arrested, firearm seized following Waterbury Police chase that damaged several vehicles, injured several drivers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police have one person in custody and several people were sent to the hospital after a police chase that ended in a crash involving several vehicles.

Police report that around 2 p.m., several vehicles, including the suspect’s vehicle and two police vehicles, were involved in a crash in the area of West Main Street near the entrance ramp to Route 8’s exit 33.

On Twitter, Waterbury PD reported road closures in the area due to an active police investigation in collaboration with VICE and Street Crimes Units.

In a video sent to News 8 from a bystander, traffic stopped in the area even before police blocked off the crime scene, and debris from what looks like several cars – including a Grahams Florists van – can be seen scattered across the intersection.

Additionally, bystanders captured video of a lamp post knocked clean off it’s concrete foundation. It appears the damage was done during the chase.

The investigation has led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of a firearm.

This remains an open and active investigation.

