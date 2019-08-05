Second suspect in connection with death of dog found burned on the beach taken in to custody

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have now made two arrests in connection of the case in the dog that was set on fire and killed on the Fourth of July.

35-year-old Latrice Moody of West Haven, the owner of the dog was arrested, and 41-year-old Maurice Jackson was taken in to custody after he had a warrant issued for his arrest.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. Friday, July 5th officers responded to the area of Beach Street, near Third Avenue/Second Avenue, for the report of a fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

Police believe that the dog, an older Terrier breed, was deceased prior to being set on fire on the Fourth of July in a beach parking lot.

Moody was charged with the following offenses: violation of animal cruelty, breach of peace 2nd degree, illegal dumping and open burning. She was processed and held on bond.

Maurice Jackson has been taken in to custody on Tuesday, August 6th, and charged with breach of peace 2nd degree, illegal dumping and open burning. He is being processed and will be held on bond.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi has issued the following statement on Monday: