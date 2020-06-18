One car at a time, Wilbur Cross HS Class of 2020 walks graduation stage

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All-day Thursday at Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven, hundreds of graduates slowly made their way across a makeshift stage. It was a ceremony unlike any other in the school’s 100-year history. It had all the pomp but in very unusual circumstances.

“Usually, we get to see our kids, I get to talk to our kids,” said Wilbur Cross High School principal Edith Johnson. “I have one last meeting with them on this day in the auditorium.”

Instead, it was a slow parade of one car at a time with one graduate, and however many family members could fit inside.

“Right now, I’m sad because I’m leaving all my friends behind,” said graduate Roy-al Spell. “But I’m happy because I get to finish high school.”

Spell’s mom April Crimley knows all the things her son did not get to do because of the pandemic.

“Yeah, I am sad, because they don’t get to have a prom,” said Crimley. “This graduation was nice, but it’s not like the regular graduation, the regular graduation that would have been.”

The pandemic will not be here forever, however. The memories, and the education they got, will remain.

RELATED CONTENT: Flyover, drive-by parade honors 2020 grads of New Haven Public Schools

“We have 363 graduates. Many going into the military,” Johnson said. “About 87% got into a 2 or 4-year college.”

Including Roxana Chica, who is heading to Gateway Community College in the fall. She decorated her mortarboard with a thank you to her parents.

“Thanks to them, I’m here,” Chica said. “Without them supporting me, I would have not made the stage.”

Along the way, each graduate learned a lot of lessons from school and then learned a few more from the pandemic.

“Stay positive. show love to everybody, that’s what I’ve learned,” Spell said.

“It was a little hard at first, but as we progressed, I also got to adapt to it,” explained graduate Carole Nyenyezi, who head to UConn in the fall to study engineering. “So it got easier and easier.”

It was certainly not the graduation that any of them could have imagined 4 years ago, or even 4 months ago, but it is certainly one they are never going to forget.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One car at a time, Wilbur Cross HS Class of 2020 walks graduation stage

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One car at a time, Wilbur Cross HS Class of 2020 walks graduation stage"

CT Checkup: Wallingford photographer helps seniors capture prom, graduation in the time of COVID

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Wallingford photographer helps seniors capture prom, graduation in the time of COVID"

New Haven installs 10-minute meter bags in downtown to help with picking up take out

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven installs 10-minute meter bags in downtown to help with picking up take out"

New Haven Parks Dept. votes to remove Columbus statue in Wooster Square

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Parks Dept. votes to remove Columbus statue in Wooster Square"

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash on Route 79 in Madison, road back open

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash on Route 79 in Madison, road back open"

Phase Two reopening benefits dogs, too: Southbury Dog Park reopens after COVID closings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Phase Two reopening benefits dogs, too: Southbury Dog Park reopens after COVID closings"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss