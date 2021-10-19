One child bit, others scratched by dog during recess at Lincoln-Basset School in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A child was injured after being bit by a dog that ran onto school property while children were outside for recess.

New Haven school officials said first-grade students at Lincoln-Bassett School were outside for recess when a Pitbull came onto the property and began chasing children. One child was bitten and brought to the hospital for treatment.

Two others were treated on the scene for scratches.

Staff was able to get children indoors or out of the dog’s reach on gym equipment.

The school social worker and psychologist met with the students. Going forward, recess will take place inside the enclosed playground.

No additional information was released at this time.