NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left one person critically wounded.

According to police, officers received a ShotSpotter alert and calls for a report of shots fired around 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Henry Street and Orchard Street.

While responding to the shots fire call, officers also received a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Yale New Haven Hospital. Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the first floor of a home in the 100 block of Henry Street that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Police did not locate any victims or occupants at the house.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or its anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).