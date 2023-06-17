Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and three motorcycles in Naugatuck on Friday night.

A Honda Accord was traveling south on New Haven Road when it crossed into the Northbound lane, sideswiping another car and colliding with two oncoming motorcycles.

A third motorcycle crashed while trying to avoid the collision.

Travis Larowe, 22, was one of the motorcyclists and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Javier Vazquez, 20, was another motorcyclist and is in the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The third motorcyclist and the driver of the car have suspected minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call Officer Elvis Vazquez at 203-729-5221.