1 dead after house fire in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a house fire in Derby early Wednesday morning.

Derby fire officials said they were notified of a structure fire in a single-story residence at 79 Pleasant View around 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a house that was up in flames. Fire officials said it was knocked down at 12:40 a.m.

During searches, firefighters located one person deceased, a man who they say is approximately 52 years old. Officials say he was the only occupant of that residence.

Derby fire marshal and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire.

