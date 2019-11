NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a car crash in New Haven.

The incident occurred on Route 34 Westbound in New Haven. One car was involved in the accident, according to police.

The crash was reported to the Department of Transportation around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. The scene has since been cleared.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.