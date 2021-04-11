One dead, another in critical condition following head-on crash in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and another severely injured after a head-on crash in West Haven Saturday night.

Director Rick Fontana of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security in New Haven reported to News 8 West Haven Allington and the New Haven Fire Department responded to the crash near the West Haven/New Haven line at about 11:23 p.m.

Two victims were extracted from their vehicles. One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene. There was also a trauma patient in extremely critical condition brought to Yale New Haven Hospital.

RT 34 at Central Avenue was shut down due to the investigation.