One dead following rollover accident at Hammonasset Beach State Park

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation (Encon) Police are investigating after a single motor vehicle accident that has left one person dead.

According to Encon, authorities responded Saturday evening at approximately 7:11 pm to an accident having occurred between the rotary and the ticket booth of Hammonasset Beach State Park in the outbound lane. Police say the vehicle, carrying six people total, rolled over and ejected two occupants. They also say that the driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital.

One passenger, 18 year old Nicholas Proto, of Higganum, died at the hospital.

The park remained closed through Saturday evening and reopened Sunday morning.

Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting Encon Police with the investigation. The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.