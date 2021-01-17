One dead following stabbing in parking lot of Corner Café in Wallingford

New Haven

by: Gina D'Amico

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing that happened in the parking lot of Corner Café Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., Wallingford Police responded to the parking lot of the Corner Café at 321 Church Street in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on the report of a serious assault.

Upon arrival, responding units found the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from numerous stab wounds.

Responding units attempted life-saving measures at the scene. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ernest Cipolli III, of Wallingford.

Wallingford PD determined that Cipolli and another male subject, subsequently identified as 23-year-old Kristopher Carlson, had an altercation in the parking lot of the Corner Café.

Officials report that Carlson approached Cipolli and stabbed him numerous times with a knife. Carlson fled the scene, but was located and taken into custody.

Kristopher Carlson of 155 Reservoir Avenue in Meriden has been charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Kitchen fire in Hamden early Sunday morning

News /

Fill a shuttle food drive Wallingford

News /

Yale Billiards in Wallingford next CT business receiving grant from Barstool Sports

News /

East Haven man arrested for refusing to wear a facemask at courthouse, causing disturbance

News /

Naugatuck woman makes remembrance gift for the family of the police officer killed on Capitol Hill

News /

Funding from federal relief bill could save local theaters hit hard by the pandemic

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss