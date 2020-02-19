Breaking News
One dead in Woodbridge tree crash
One dead in Woodbridge tree crash

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a car crash into a tree in Woodbridge on Wednesday morning.

Police say that at around 6:08 a.m., officers responded to Northrop Road, near its intersection with Pine Hill Road, after a car that was traveling southbound drove off the highway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where they died from their injuries. Their identity will not be released until notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

