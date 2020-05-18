One dead, one in critical condition following Meriden car crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Meriden Police Department is investigating a single-car fatal crash that occurred on Old Colony Road on Saturday.

Police say at 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 884 Old Colony Road on a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a green Honda Civic resting in the northbound lane of Old Colony Road. Heavy damage throughout the vehicle could be seen. The passenger, 33-year-old Xavier Alamo of Meriden, was trapped in the vehicle, according to police.

Alamo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver Byron Garcia, 24 of Meriden, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. He was taken to Hartford Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe Garcia was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle in the area of the incident and struck a telephone pole that came through the rear of the vehicle. The impact of the pole struck and killed Alamo, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.