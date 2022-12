NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person died during a two-car crash in New Haven Friday morning.

The New Haven Police Department and state police responded to the crash, which occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash, and one person was pronounced dead.

The I-91 northbound Exit 3 off-ramp is closed, as well as the I-91 southbound Exit 3 off-ramp.

This is an active investigation.

