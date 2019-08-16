One fatality in three car crash in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened Thursday at the intersection of Route 80 and Hoop Pole Road.

Police said one person died and multiple people were injured in the three vehicle crash.

South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is assisting with the investigation.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Guilford police at (203) 453-8061.

