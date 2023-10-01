NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman who was shot to the hip late Thursday night in New Haven was driving a stolen vehicle, according to police.

She was shot at about 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, according to officials. She was taken to a hospital.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hamden. Police have not released further information on if she will face charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at (866) 888-8477.