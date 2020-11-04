One firefighter injured, about 20 displaced in condo complex blaze in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in East Haven are battling a blaze at The Village condo complex on Main Street Wednesday night.

Footage sent in by a News 8 reporter on the scene shows clear fire damage to second floor windows.

East Haven Fire Chief tells News 8, it was a fully involved fire when crews arrive.

He reports, one firefighter was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with a serious arm injury. 

Neighbors tell News 8, one person was taken into custody. It is unclear why at this time.  

About 20 people have been displaced at the complex.

A large number of emergency vehicles are on the scene. The area is closed off at this time. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest detail.

