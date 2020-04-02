One Good Thing: Country School students and staff making face masks for Middlesex Hospital

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

The Country School in Madison is not letting these uncertain times get in the way of serving the common good.

Students and teachers in the school are making facemasks that will be donated to those on the frontlines at Middlesex Hospital. The hospital says it needs at least 3,000 face masks.

Credit: Stephanie Johnson

It all started when a Country School math teacher’s husband, who happens to be Chief Information Officer at Middlesex Hospital, explained the hospital’s need for face masks to her. The math teacher spread the word and rounded up students and teachers interested in sewing masks for the hospital. Middlesex also helped provide materials for them to make the masks.

This project has kept the students and staff productive in between online classes for about a week now. So far, they have made 150 masks.

Credit: Suzanne Sliker

The Sliker family says, “We decided to add some stitching to make the wearer and their patients smile. Elke came up with the hearts…and we’re going to continue them that way. Spread the love, not the virus!”

Sisters Elke and Anya Zigmont and their masks. Credit: Suzanne Sliker.

This is not the first time Country School students have put their sewing skills to good use during a crisis. The 6th-grade class and the 1st-grade reading buddies came together this past winter to raise money and sew pouches for the baby marsupials in Australia during the country’s drastic wildfires.