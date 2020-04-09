 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

One Good Thing: Easter Bunny spotted in Cheshire spreading holiday cheer

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on. The Cheshire Bunny has been making rounds in the local neighborhoods greeting children and spreading Easter cheer.

He is usually seen in either a flashy, white convertible or on an electric scooter. The bunny has been rolling around town since April 1. He even keeps fans up to date on his Facebook page.

Photo: Ashley Palumbo

On Saturday, the Cheshire Bunny will make an appearance at Cheshire High School. It will be a chance for children in the area to meet the bunny while they stay in their cars.

Families are asked to come by vehicle at the time the first letter of their last name is listed:

  • A – D (12:00p – 1:00p)
  • E – M (1:00p – 2:00p)
  • N – Z (2:00p – 3:00p)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One Good Thing: Easter Bunny spotted in Cheshire spreading holiday cheer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Easter Bunny spotted in Cheshire spreading holiday cheer"

On the front lines: How Ansonia ambulance crews protect themselves from against coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "On the front lines: How Ansonia ambulance crews protect themselves from against coronavirus"

How to correctly put on and take off a face mask

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How to correctly put on and take off a face mask"

First responders thank Yale New Haven Hospital staff for hard work during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders thank Yale New Haven Hospital staff for hard work during pandemic"

New Haven reports 463 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths, Career High now taking homeless patients, students get free internet while home-learning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven reports 463 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths, Career High now taking homeless patients, students get free internet while home-learning"

Telemedicine climbing amid pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine climbing amid pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss