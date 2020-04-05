One Good Thing: YNHH doctor treating COVID-19 patients sings ‘Lean On Me’ to relieve stress, bring joy to others

Live Now
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A video from a doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital is going virus this weekend.

Doctor Nathan Wood, a resident at YNHH, recorded himself playing piano and singing “Lean On Me” a couple of weeks ago after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU.

He didn’t post it then, but says he decided to now because Bill Withers – the man behind the 1972 hit – died last week.

Dr.Wood says this week he’ll start working in the COVID-care unit at Yale; he expects to work around 70 hours a week.

He says he plans to share more videos of him playing others songs he finds meaningful and uplifting as a way to deal with stress.

He hopes to entertain and uplift others, too.

