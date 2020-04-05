One Good Thing: YNHH doctor treating COVID-19 patients sings ‘Lean On Me’ to relieve stress, bring joy to others

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A video from a doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital is going virus this weekend.
Doctor Nathan Wood, a resident at YNHH, recorded himself playing piano and singing “Lean On Me” a couple of weeks ago after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU.
He didn’t post it then, but says he decided to now because Bill Withers – the man behind the 1972 hit – died last week.
Dr.Wood says this week he’ll start working in the COVID-care unit at Yale; he expects to work around 70 hours a week.
He says he plans to share more videos of him playing others songs he finds meaningful and uplifting as a way to deal with stress.
He hopes to entertain and uplift others, too.
I recorded this video a couple of weeks ago after leaving a night shift in the ICU having just admitted my first COVID patient. I went to bed soon after and didn't end up posting it (mostly because of how embarrassingly white it reveals me to be, LOL). But when I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share … despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on, —n8