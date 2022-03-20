MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in Milford Sunday morning, according to police.

The Milford Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Housatonic Drive just before 10 a.m.

Officers found one victim that sustained a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Stay up-to-date with WTNH in the News 8 app