WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is hurt after a fire broke out in West Haven overnight Thursday. Fire crews said it happened at an apartment on Campbell Avenue, between Park Street and Noble Street.

The second alarm blaze was contained in the kitchen area of an apartment and was quickly put under control. by 2:40 a.m. The fire chief believes most of the tenants will be allowed back in the building.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.