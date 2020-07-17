One victim in York Street shooting, New Haven police say

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police and fire crews are responding to a shooting on York Street Friday morning.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the incident. Officers responded to the parking lot of Walgreens on 88 York Street at around 10:13 a.m.

A gunshot victim was found, police said. No word on the extent of their injury.

RIGHT NOW- One victim injured after a shooting in the parking lot of this Walgreens on York Street. We will have a live update on News 8 at Noon. pic.twitter.com/6ZhaJwCDwx — Mackenzie Maynard (@MackenzieMNews) July 17, 2020

Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.