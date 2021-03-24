One killed, one injured in hit-and-run on Meriden Rd. in Waterbury

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened late Tuesday evening on Meriden Road.

Police said at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving two pedestrians in the 900 block of Meriden Road.

Upon arrival, police found the pedestrians on the shoulder of the roadway. Police said both pedestrians were struck by a gold or tan-colored vehicle.

The vehicle sped off in an unknown direction.

One pedestrian had minor injuries, and the other had serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

VA holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Veterans in Waterbury Wednesday

News /

City officials trying to clean up illegal dumping site in New Haven

News /

Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on Sherman Avenue, New Haven police say

News /

New Haven FBI hosting 2021 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy

News /

New Haven woman killed in domestic shooting remembered by loved ones as devoted mother, friend

News /

New Haven PD charge woman with animal cruelty, seize two puppies after investigation into social media videos

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss