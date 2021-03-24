One killed, one injured in hit-and-run on Meriden Rd. in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened late Tuesday evening on Meriden Road.

Police said at around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run involving two pedestrians in the 900 block of Meriden Road.

Upon arrival, police found the pedestrians on the shoulder of the roadway. Police said both pedestrians were struck by a gold or tan-colored vehicle.

The vehicle sped off in an unknown direction.

One pedestrian had minor injuries, and the other had serious injuries. Both were transported to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.